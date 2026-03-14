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49ers agree to terms with P Corliss Waitman

  
Published March 14, 2026 06:15 PM

Free agent punter Corliss Waitman is signing with the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The 49ers previously re-signed long snapper Jon Weeks and kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Waitman, 30, will replace Thomas Morstead as the team’s punter.

He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has had three stints with Pittsburgh, including the past two seasons.

Waitman has also had stops with the Raiders, Patriots, Broncos and Bears.

In his career, Waitman has appeared in 52 games with 230 punts for a 46.4-yard average and a 41.7-yard net. He has landed 36.5 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line.