49ers announce Fred Warner’s three-year extension

Linebacker Fred Warner’s new three-year deal with the 49ers is now official.

The 49ers formally announced the agreement on Thursday afternoon. Warner is a four-time first-team All-Pro and he’s made the team the last three seasons while starting all 115 games he’s played since the 49ers drafted him in the third round in 2018, which makes it easy to understand why General Manager John Lynch was effusive in his praise for what Warner brings to the club.

“Fred’s leadership is exemplary and his approach to his craft is contagious,” Lynch said in a statement. “Fred sets the tone for our entire team with the consistency, speed and physicality with which he plays. Off the field, his passion, energy, and professionalism are second to none and truly embody what it means to be a Niner. We are extremely proud to get this extension done and lock Fred in for the future.”

Warner has two years left on his deal, so he’s now under contract to the 49ers through the 2029 season. Reports pegged the value of his new deal at $63 million with $56 million in guaranteed money.