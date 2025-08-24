 Skip navigation
49ers announce trade for RB Brian Robinson

  
Published August 24, 2025 04:38 PM

The physical has been passed, and the move is official.

Brian Robinson, who had become the odd man out for Adams Peters’ Commanders, has been traded to the team from which Peters arrived.

The 49ers announced the deal on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers waived receiver Malik Knowles in order to create a roster spot for Robinson.

A third-round pick in 2022, Robinson has 2,329 rushing yards in three seasons. He had a career-high 799 rushing yards in 2024, but the Commanders decided he doesn’t fit the current offense.

The 49ers gave up a sixth-round pick in 2026 for Robinson. The Commanders agreed to pay $1.25 million of his $3.4 million base salary in 2025, the final year of his rookie contract.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Saturday that the 49ers brought Robinson to San Francisco to be the No. 2 option behind Christian McCaffrey.