49ers do not open the practice window for WR Ricky Pearsall

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was eligible to return this week from the non-football injury list, but he won’t.

The team did not open his 21-day practice window Wednesday.

Pearsall, the team’s first-round draft pick, was shot in the chest Aug. 31 during an attempted robbery. His chest will have to heal fully before he receives medical clearance for full football activities.

Pearsall missed much of training camp and the preseason with a shoulder injury that he previously had in college, so Pearsall will have some catching up to do when he gets back to practice.

The 49ers did open the practice window for defensive lineman Kalia Davis, the team announced.

Davis underwent surgery after injuring his knee in the preseason opener, landing on injured reserve to start the season.

The 2022 sixth-round pick did not play as a rookie after going on the reserve/non-football injury list and was inactive for the first 11 games in 2023. Davis also missed time on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain last season.

The 49ers also announced they signed defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin and wide receiver Terique Owens to the team’s practice squad.