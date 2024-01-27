49ers elevate LB Curtis Robinson, WR Willie Snead

The 49ers elevated receiver Willie Snead IV and linebacker Curtis Robinson from the practice squad for the NFC Championship Game, the team announced Saturday.

Snead played four regular-season games this season, and he has two catches for 14 yards in 2023. He has seen action on 47 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

With the 49ers healthy at the position, Snead could be inactive for the game.

Robinson was elevated three times previously this season and totaled a tackle in each game. He could see action on special teams, where he took 54 of his 57 snaps this season.

The 49ers list linebacker Oren Burks as questionable to play.

The team did not activate defensive tackle Kalia Davis from injured reserve, ruling him out of Sunday’s game. He returned to practice this week as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain.