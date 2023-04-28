 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers exercise Brandon Aiyuk’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 28, 2023 03:11 PM
nbc_pft_lancewithmahomes_230407
April 7, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore where Trey Lance’s career could go from here, given Brock Purdy has proven himself on the field, but Lance’s abilities are still unknown.

49ers General Manager John Lynch recently said the team would exercise the fifth-year option on receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s contract. They did just that Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Aiyuk will make $14.12 million fully guaranteed in 2024 if the sides don’t reach agreement on a long-term deal before then. He counts only $3.9 million against the cap this season.

There remains a question about whether the 49ers can afford to keep both Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel on the roster long term. Samuel will count $8.653 million against the cap this season and is scheduled for a $28.572 million cap hit in 2024.

Aiyuk, 25, led the 49ers last season with career-highs in targets (114), catches (78) and receiving yards (1,015). He scored eight receiving touchdowns, which was second on the team.