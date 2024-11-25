 Skip navigation
49ers expect Dre Greenlaw to practice Wednesday

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:50 PM

The 49ers haven’t gotten much good injury news this season, but head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a nugget of it at his Monday press conference.

Shanahan said that the plan is for linebacker Dre Greenlaw to take part in Wednesday’s practice. It would be Greenlaw’s first time practicing with the team since he tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in February.

Once Greenlaw is formally designated for return, he will have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he’d need to be activated or remain on the physically unable to perform list.

Shanahan also said that offensive lineman Jon Feliciano’s own bid to return this year has come to an end. His knee did not respond as hoped after returning to practice and Feliciano will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the year.