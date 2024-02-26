49ers interview Brandon Staley, Nick Sorensen for defensive coordinator

The last remaining coordinator job in the NFL is close to being filled.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that he “should finish it all up this week” in hiring a defensive coordinator.

The 49ers have completed interviews with former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and 49ers defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorensen, Shanahan told Maiocco.

The 49ers are replacing Steve Wilks, who was fired on Feb. 14 after only one season as defensive coordinator.

49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks also is expected to interview for the position later in the week, and Shanahan told Maiocco that he likely will interview two additional external candidates later this week.

Staley, 41, spent two seasons and 14 games as the Chargers’ head coach before the team fired him during the 2023 season. He went 24-25, including 0-1 in the playoffs. The Chargers hired Staley in 2020 after he spent one season as Sean McVay’s defensive coordinator with the Rams.

Sorensen, 45, joined the 49ers’ staff in 2022 as a defensive assistant before his promotion to to defensive passing game specialist/nickel backs coach last year. He was the Jaguars’ special teams coordinator in 2021.