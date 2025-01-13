 Skip navigation
49ers interviewed Chris Banjo for special teams coordinator

  
Published January 13, 2025 06:44 PM

The 49ers are continuing their search for a new special teams coordinator.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, San Francisco has interviewed Denver assistant special teams coach Chris Banjo for the role.

Banjo, 34, is just two years into his coaching career after finishing his time as a player. After playing for head coach Sean Payton with the Saints from 2016-2018, Banjo was hired as after Payton took his job with the Broncos in 2023.

An undrafted free agent, Banjo began his career with the Jaguars before spending 2013-2016 with the Packers. He finished his playing career with the Cardinals from 2019-2022.

The 49ers previously announced they interviewed Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins for the special teams coordinator vacancy.

The club fired Brian Schneider after three seasons earlier this month.