49ers keep DT Kevin Givens on one-year deal

The 49ers have take are bringing back defensive tackle Kevin Givens on a one-year deal, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

Givens, 28, had 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits last season when he played eight games with one start. He missed four games with a groin injury and went on season-ending injured reserve after tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 13 against the Bills.

In his six seasons, Givens has totaled 90 tackles, eight sacks and 18 quarterback hits. He has appeared in 65 games with 14 starts.

The 49ers have taken their hits this offseason.

San Francisco has lost seven unrestricted free agents Monday, including cornerback Charvarius Ward (Colts), offensive guard Aaron Banks (Packers), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Broncos and safety Talanoa Hufanga (Broncos).