49ers place Brandon Aiyuk on IR, sign Evan Anderson to 53-man roster

The 49ers have made a roster move to formally end Brandon Aiyuk’s season.

San Francisco placed Aiyuk on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Sunday’s loss to Kansas City. He’ll end 2024 with 25 catches for 374 yards.

As a corresponding move, the 49ers have signed defensive lineman Evan Anderson to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad. Anderson, who joined San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in the spring, has appeared in two games this season. He’s recorded four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

Additionally, San Francisco signed offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen and receiver Malik Turner to its practice squad.