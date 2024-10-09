49ers place S Talanoa Hufanga on IR, sign TE Brayden Willis to active roster
Published October 9, 2024 07:26 PM
The 49ers signed tight end Brayden Willis to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve. Hufanga tore ligaments in his wrist during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and will miss at least a month.
Hufanga has registered eight tackles this season.
The 49ers drafted Willis in the seventh round in 2023, and he has appeared in eight regular-season games and three postseason contests. Willis has totaled one special team tackle.
Willis spent the first five weeks on the practice squad.