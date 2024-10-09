49ers place S Talanoa Hufanga on IR, sign TE Brayden Willis to active roster

The 49ers signed tight end Brayden Willis to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve. Hufanga tore ligaments in his wrist during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and will miss at least a month.

Hufanga has registered eight tackles this season.

The 49ers drafted Willis in the seventh round in 2023, and he has appeared in eight regular-season games and three postseason contests. Willis has totaled one special team tackle.

Willis spent the first five weeks on the practice squad.