Raheem Morris: We had to get our pass rush better

The Falcons doubled up on quarterbacks during the 2024 offseason and they doubled up on edge rushers in the first round of this year’s draft.

A year after shocking many by selecting Michael Penix after signing Kirk Cousins, the Falcons dropped some more jaws when they traded their 2026 first-round pick to take Tennessee product James Pearce Jr. with the 26th pick. They had selected Jalon Walker out of Georgia with the 15th pick and it was no surprise to hear head coach Raheem Morris’s rationale for the selections in a Thursday night press conference.

“We definitely had to increase our rush, we definitely had to get our rush better and both of these players really make it better,” Morris said.

The Falcons gave up the No. 46 and No. 242 picks this year in addition to next year’s first and they got a third-round pick back from the Rams in the Pearce deal. Trade value charts make that a lopsided win for the Rams, but General Manager Terry Fontenot said the belief in the player was more important to him.

“We look at the trade charts and all that stuff, but at some point you have to look at ‘ok who’s the player and what are we really getting and is it worth it,’” Fontenot said. “That’s what you really have to do at some point. When you have that type of conviction in the player, that’s when you’re willing to do it.”

It’s the kind of gamble that leaves little wiggle room between looking like geniuses or fools for Fontenot and the Falcons. We’ll start finding out where they’ll land in September.