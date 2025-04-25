 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_shedeurnotdrafted_250424.jpg
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
jaxon_dart.jpg
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_shedeurnotdrafted_250424.jpg
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
jaxon_dart.jpg
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Morris: We had to get our pass rush better

  
Published April 25, 2025 06:38 AM

The Falcons doubled up on quarterbacks during the 2024 offseason and they doubled up on edge rushers in the first round of this year’s draft.

A year after shocking many by selecting Michael Penix after signing Kirk Cousins, the Falcons dropped some more jaws when they traded their 2026 first-round pick to take Tennessee product James Pearce Jr. with the 26th pick. They had selected Jalon Walker out of Georgia with the 15th pick and it was no surprise to hear head coach Raheem Morris’s rationale for the selections in a Thursday night press conference.

“We definitely had to increase our rush, we definitely had to get our rush better and both of these players really make it better,” Morris said.

The Falcons gave up the No. 46 and No. 242 picks this year in addition to next year’s first and they got a third-round pick back from the Rams in the Pearce deal. Trade value charts make that a lopsided win for the Rams, but General Manager Terry Fontenot said the belief in the player was more important to him.

“We look at the trade charts and all that stuff, but at some point you have to look at ‘ok who’s the player and what are we really getting and is it worth it,’” Fontenot said. “That’s what you really have to do at some point. When you have that type of conviction in the player, that’s when you’re willing to do it.”

It’s the kind of gamble that leaves little wiggle room between looking like geniuses or fools for Fontenot and the Falcons. We’ll start finding out where they’ll land in September.