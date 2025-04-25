 Skip navigation
Giants tried to move up to No. 1 overall, ended up with their QB at No. 25

  
Published April 25, 2025 12:58 AM

The Titans were never going to trade the No. 1 overall pick once they settled on University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, but that didn’t stop the Giants from trying.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Titans offered the No. 3 pick, their first-rounder in 2026 and “other picks” to move up two spots.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen acknowledged the Giants called the Titans.

“Yeah, we’ve had conversations going up and back, and again, just it takes two to tango in those situations,” Schoen said in a transcript from the team, “and yeah, there wasn’t any. . . . Tennessee stayed and took Cam Ward.”

The Giants stayed put and took Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Schoen wouldn’t say that Carter was the top player on the team’s draft board — with Ward the likely target at No. 1 — but he did say he was ‘definitely” in the top three.

The Giants ended up getting their quarterback later in the first round, trading with Houston to get the 25th pick to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“We traded up for him. We’re ecstatic to have him,” Schoen said. “He’s got a lot of makings of a good quarterback, and there’s a long way to go. There’s a developmental process that he’s going to have to go through. Again, these offenses are not easy to learn, and the execution has to be at a high level.”

The Giants quickly named Russell Wilson their starter, having signed the Super Bowl-winning quarterback in free agency.

But the Giants were happy with the way the draft played out for them despite not getting up to No.1.