49ers place WR Jacob Cowing on IR, re-sign P Thomas Morstead

As it turns out, the 49ers will have a punter on their roster to begin the season.

After releasing veteran Thomas Morstead on Wednesday, the club has re-signed him as a corresponding move to placing receiver Jacob Cowing on injured reserve.

Cowing suffered a hamstring injury early on in training camp. He’ll have to miss another four weeks while on IR, but with the roster maneuvering, he will be able to return.

A fourth-round pick last year, Cowing caught four passes for 80 yards as a rookie while averaging 8.8 yards on 28 punt returns.

Morstead is entering his 17th pro season. After spending 12 seasons with the Saints, he’s bounced around in recent years, playing for the Falcons, Jets, and Dolphins. In 2024, he averaged 47.2 yards per punt for the Jets.

He joined the 49ers in May, replacing Mitch Wishnowsky.