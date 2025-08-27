 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers place WR Jacob Cowing on IR, re-sign P Thomas Morstead

  
Published August 27, 2025 04:52 PM

As it turns out, the 49ers will have a punter on their roster to begin the season.

After releasing veteran Thomas Morstead on Wednesday, the club has re-signed him as a corresponding move to placing receiver Jacob Cowing on injured reserve.

Cowing suffered a hamstring injury early on in training camp. He’ll have to miss another four weeks while on IR, but with the roster maneuvering, he will be able to return.

A fourth-round pick last year, Cowing caught four passes for 80 yards as a rookie while averaging 8.8 yards on 28 punt returns.

Morstead is entering his 17th pro season. After spending 12 seasons with the Saints, he’s bounced around in recent years, playing for the Falcons, Jets, and Dolphins. In 2024, he averaged 47.2 yards per punt for the Jets.

He joined the 49ers in May, replacing Mitch Wishnowsky.