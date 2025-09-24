 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
49ers promote DL Robert Beal Jr. to the active roster

  
Published September 24, 2025 03:56 PM

The 49ers promoted defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. to the active roster from the team’s practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.

San Francisco also signed defensive lineman William Bradley-King and safety Jaylen Mahoney to the practice squad. It released defensive back Derrick Canteen from the practice squad.

Beal Jr. entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2023. He has appeared in 18 games and totaled 15 tackles and a sack.

The 49ers waived him Sept. 13 but signed him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

Bradley-King joined the Commanders as a seventh-round pick in 2021. He has spent time with the Commanders (2021-23), Patriots (2023-24), Dolphins (2024) and 49ers (2025).

Bradley-King has appeared in four games and registered seven tackles.

Mahoney signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. As a rookie, he appeared in three games with the team.

The 49ers waived him out of the 2025 preseason.

Canteen originally signed to the practice squad on Aug. 27.