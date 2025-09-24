49ers promote DL Robert Beal Jr. to the active roster
The 49ers promoted defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. to the active roster from the team’s practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.
San Francisco also signed defensive lineman William Bradley-King and safety Jaylen Mahoney to the practice squad. It released defensive back Derrick Canteen from the practice squad.
Beal Jr. entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2023. He has appeared in 18 games and totaled 15 tackles and a sack.
The 49ers waived him Sept. 13 but signed him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.
Bradley-King joined the Commanders as a seventh-round pick in 2021. He has spent time with the Commanders (2021-23), Patriots (2023-24), Dolphins (2024) and 49ers (2025).
Bradley-King has appeared in four games and registered seven tackles.
Mahoney signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. As a rookie, he appeared in three games with the team.
The 49ers waived him out of the 2025 preseason.
Canteen originally signed to the practice squad on Aug. 27.