49ers QB Brandon Allen calls first start since 2021 “an opportunity to go out and play well”

Brock Purdy will travel with the 49ers, but soreness in his right shoulder will keep him from playing in Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Instead, Brandon Allen will make his first start since the final week of the 2021 season.

“It’s an opportunity,” Allen told reporters Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “The circumstances are what they are, but I think our team, all year long, we’ve been kind of dealing with injuries here and there, and it’s been a big next-man-up mentality.

“So, it’s definitely an opportunity for me to go out and play well and put our guys in a good position to win the game. And obviously, we want Brock back and healthy and all that, but for the time being, it is an opportunity for me.”

Allen, 32, was the third-string quarterback last season after originally signing with the 49ers. When Sam Darnold left for the Vikings, the 49ers signed Joshua Dobbs.

Allen beat out Dobbs for the backup job.

“I feel very comfortable in the offense,” Allen said. “Definitely, going back to last year, and then all through this year, just being in the system, calling the plays, seeing them play out, all that. So, I definitely feel comfortable in this offense.”

Allen has made only nine starts in his career, going 2-7, and he has played only 16 games. He has thrown three passes the past three seasons.

Allen said he never questioned whether he’d ever get another chance to start.

“For me, it’s my opportunity now, so I’ll take advantage of it now,” Allen said. “But those things really don’t cross your mind, how long you’re going to play and all that. There’s definitely guys older than me still playing, so that usually doesn’t come across my mind.”