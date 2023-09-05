49ers release Zane Gonzalez from IR

Kicker Zane Gonzalez is free to sign with another team.

The 49ers put Gonzalez on injured reserve last week when they slashed their roster to 53 players and the NFL’s daily transaction wire shows they released him from that list on Tuesday. They also waived defensive back A.J. Parker off injured reserve.

Gonzalez was in camp with third-round pick Jake Moody and it looked like he might make the team when Moody injured his quad. Gonzalez suffered a leg injury of his own, however, and that led to last week’s roster move.

The 49ers signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad to give themselves Week One insurance against Moody’s injury.

Every season sees kickers lose favor with their teams and that leads to cattle calls around the league for free agents looking for work. Tuesday’s move will open the door to Gonzalez taking part in those as the regular season unfolds.