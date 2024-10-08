49ers S Talanoa Hufanga will miss at least a month with torn wrist ligaments

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga tore ligaments in his wrist and will miss at least a month, coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.

Hufanga is a candidate for injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games.

“It will be at least a month, probably longer,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com

Hufanga was injured during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, playing only 11 snaps.

Shanahan said linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), kicker Jake Moody (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee) will not practice Tuesday. Moody is a candidate for injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him at least a month.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee), tight end George Kittle (ribs), linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique) and safety Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) are expected to get limited work today.