49ers sign Eric Saubert

The 49ers announced the signing of two free agents on the offensive side of the ball on Monday.

Running back Patrick Taylor’s addition was reported last week while tight end Eric Saubert’s signing had flown under the radar. Both players agreed to one-year deals with the reigning NFC champs.

Saubert played one game with the Cowboys and nine games for the Texans last season. He had three catches for 12 yards while with Houston.

For his career, Saubert has played in 84 games and has also seen time with the Falcons, Bears, Jaguars, and Broncos.

Taylor had 65 carries for 261 yards and one touchdown as well as 14 catches for 69 yards in 34 games for the Packers.