49ers sign second-rounder Renardo Green, five other draft picks

  
Published May 10, 2024 03:58 PM

The 49ers have most of their draft class under contract.

Second-round pick Renardo Green and five other picks have signed their rookie deals with the team. They also signed third-round offensive lineman Dominick Puni, fourth-round safety Malik Mustapha, fourth-round running back Isaac Guerendo, fourth-round wide receiver Jacob Cowing, and seventh-round linebacker Tatum Bethune.

First-round wideout Ricky Pearsall and sixth-round offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston remain unsigned.

Green started 32 games at Florida State and wrapped up his career with 43 tackles, an interception, and 13 passes defensed.

The 49ers also announced several undrafted free agent signings. Florida Atlantic center Evan Anderson, Vanderbilt safety Jaylen Mahoney, Southern Miss offensive lineman Briason Mays, Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai, Michigan offensive lineman Drake Nugent, Missouri State wide receiver Terique Owens, Furman tight end Mason Pline, and Missouri running back Cody Schrader make up that group.