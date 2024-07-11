49ers to hold 10 open training camp practices

The 49ers have announced the dates of their open training camp practices this summer.

Fans will have 10 opportunities to see the defending NFC champions prepare for the coming season. All of the practices will be held at the team’s training facility in Santa Clara.

The open practices are set to get underway at 10:15 a.m. They will be held on July 25-26, July 29-31, August 2-4, and August 6-7.

The final open practice on August 7 will be “87 Day” in honor of the late Dwight Clark. The session will raise awareness for those battling ALS and the team will donate the ticket proceeds for the day to The Golden Heart Fund, which is devoted to helping former 49ers players after their playing careers are over.