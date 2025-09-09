 Skip navigation
49ers to place George Kittle on IR with hamstring injury

  
Published September 9, 2025 01:23 PM

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that injured reserve was a possibility for tight end George Kittle.

Now, possibility is becoming reality.

Kittle is being placed on IR on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Kittle suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s season-opening win over the Seahawks, playing only 21 of the team’s 76 offensive snaps. He finished the game with four catches for 25 yards with a touchdown.

Now in his ninth season, Kittle has made the Pro Bowl in four straight seasons and six of the last seven. He caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards with eight touchdowns.

Kittle will be sidelined for at least four weeks while on IR. The 49ers also have Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges on their 53-man roster at tight end, with Brayden Willis on the practice squad.