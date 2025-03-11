 Skip navigation
49ers to re-sign LB Curtis Robinson

  
Published March 11, 2025 02:36 PM

The 49ers have parted ways with a number of players in recent days, but they won’t be waving goodbye to linebacker Curtis Robinson.

Robinson was set to be a restricted free agent, but Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is re-signing him to a one-year deal rather than tendering him.

Robinson played the first three games of the 2024 season before tearing his ACL and missing the rest of the year.

Robinson has appeared in 12 games over the last four seasons and he’s seen almost all of his playing time on special teams. He has 10 career tackles.