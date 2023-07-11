49ers will open nine training camp practices to fans

The 49ers will welcome their rookies to training camp next week and veterans the following week. Fans will be allowed to watch their team for the first time on Wednesday, July 26.

Cam Inman of the Mercury News reports that the team sent an email to season ticket holders announcing the nine practices open to fans.

Season ticket holders will get first dibs on the $10 tickets, with all proceeds going to the 49ers Foundation. Children under 2 years old will not require a ticket.

Training camp tickets for the 49ers are mobile-only and available through the 49ers’ official mobile app. Fans may claim up to four tickets for each day.

The open practices will begin at 10:15 a.m. PT.

The final open practice is Monday, Aug. 7.

The 49ers are scheduled for joint practices with the Raiders on Aug. 10-11 ahead of the preseason opener between the teams on Sunday, Aug. 13, in Las Vegas. The 49ers face the Broncos at home on Saturday, Aug. 19, and close out their exhibition schedule against the Chargers at Levi’s Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25.