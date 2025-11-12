 Skip navigation
49ers WR Ricky Pearsall will practice on Wednesday

  
Published November 12, 2025 04:17 PM

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that he hoped wide receiver Ricky Pearsall would be able to practice on Wednesday and that hope has been realized.

Shanahan told reporters that Pearsall will be a limited participant in practice. Pearsall has missed the last six games with a knee injury and his reaction to the practice work will determine whether that streak comes to an end against the Cardinals this weekend.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been out for the same amount of time with a toe injury and will remain a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Shanahan said that Purdy could have played last Sunday, so he could make his return against Arizona if all goes well with his practice work in the coming days.

Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip) and linebacker Dee Winters (knees) will also be limited participants for the 49ers.