49ers hope Ricky Pearsall practices this week, Brandon Aiyuk will not practice

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s Monday injury update featured some optimism about wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall has been out with a knee injury for the last six games, but Shanahan told reporters on a conference call that the team is hopeful that Pearsall will practice on Wednesday. Pearsall had 20 catches for 327 yards in the first four weeks of the season.

Shanahan did not have any positive changes to report about wideout Brandon Aiyuk. He remains on the physically unable to perform list as a result of last season’s knee injury and Shanahan said he will not return to practice ahead of the team’s Week 11 game against the Cardinals.

Shanahan said on Sunday that there’s hope quarterback Brock Purdy will be able to play this week and didn’t offer any further update on his condition Monday.