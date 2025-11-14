 Skip navigation
49ers WR Ricky Pearsall will return Sunday

  
Published November 13, 2025 07:52 PM

The 49ers will see the return of quarterback Brock Purdy, who will start Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Purdy has not played since Week 4 after he aggravated his turf toe, which also kept him out Weeks 2-3.

Purdy, who had a full practice on Thursday, will have wide receiver Ricky Pearsall back, too.

Pearsall also has not played since Week 4 because of a knee injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Pearsall will play Sunday after returning to practice this week. Pearsall remained limited on Thursday.

He’s had a good week,” Shanahan said on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s done some good things. We’ve got to be smart with him, easing him back in. That’s why he’s been limited this week. You can’t just throw a guy out to run all these routes as much as you do when you’ve been out six weeks. But he did a little on Wednesday, did a little bit more today, but he’ll be good to go for Sunday.”

The 49ers added cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (calf) to their practice report on Thursday as a limited participant.

Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) remained limited for a second consecutive day.