A.J. Brown: I have book with me every game, y’all just caught me today

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown didn’t have much to do on the field during Sunday’s 22-10 win over the Packers, but his off-field activities still landed him a starring role in the second half of the game.

Fox cameras showed Brown reading a book on the sideline as the Eagles made their way toward victory. The tome was “Inside Excellence” by Jim Murphy and Brown said he regularly reads from the books during games, but he just hasn’t been filmed doing so until Sunday.

“Y’all just caught me that time,” Brown said, via Zach Gelb of Audacy. “I’m doing it every drive, regardless of if I score a touchdown or drop a pass somehow I refocus.”

Brown had one catch in the win and said he wasn’t reading the book because he was frustrated with how things were playing out. He retiterated that “I like to read” and he’ll have another chance to pick up some nuggets when the Eagles host a game in the divisional round next week.