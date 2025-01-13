 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A.J. Brown: I have book with me every game, y’all just caught me today

  
Published January 12, 2025 08:49 PM

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown didn’t have much to do on the field during Sunday’s 22-10 win over the Packers, but his off-field activities still landed him a starring role in the second half of the game.

Fox cameras showed Brown reading a book on the sideline as the Eagles made their way toward victory. The tome was “Inside Excellence” by Jim Murphy and Brown said he regularly reads from the books during games, but he just hasn’t been filmed doing so until Sunday.

“Y’all just caught me that time,” Brown said, via Zach Gelb of Audacy. “I’m doing it every drive, regardless of if I score a touchdown or drop a pass somehow I refocus.”

Brown had one catch in the win and said he wasn’t reading the book because he was frustrated with how things were playing out. He retiterated that “I like to read” and he’ll have another chance to pick up some nuggets when the Eagles host a game in the divisional round next week.