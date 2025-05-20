 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown: No thoughts on tush push ban vote, it’s only one yard

  
Published May 20, 2025 01:43 PM

Wednesday may bring a vote on whether to adopt a rule change proposed by the Packers that would ban all pushing or pulling of ballcarriers.

That change would actually be a reversion to 2005, which was the final season when that was prohibited by the rule book, and the proposal is designed to put an end to the tush push quarterback sneak that the Eagles have perfected in recent seasons.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was asked about the potential change and said he didn’t have “any thoughts on it” before sharing one.

“It’s only one yard, so,” Brown said while shrugging.

Brown then laughed, so it doesn’t seem he’s going to spend much time worrying about what Wednesday may hold for a play that’s become a staple of the Eagles offense.