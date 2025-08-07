A.J. Brown: Treylon Burks is a good kid, sad it went down like that

The 2022 trade that sent A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exchange for a first-round pick that the Titans used on Treylon Burks has been a clear win for Brown and the Eagles for some time and the gap won’t close anytime soon.

Brown has caught 261 passes to help the Eagles reach two Super Bowls and win one in the last three seasons. Burks has been hurt often since entering the NFL and his latest injury is a fractured collarbone that landed him on injured reserve after clearing waivers. He’s likely played his final snap for the Titans and his difficult time is in Brown’s thoughts when he reflects on the trade.

During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Brown was asked his feelings about how lopsided the results of the trade have been.

“I’m grateful that happened,” Brown said. “I like to say that I outgrew that situation at Tennessee. I’m glad this happened, because I felt like I was meant to shine. We needed a big team with a big market and I think this is the right place and the best fit for me. I am a little sad for Treylon Burks. I wish he could get healthy, because he is a good kid and I talk to him numerous times. I’ve got his number. It sucks to see it go down like that.”

The Brown trade isn’t the only reason why the Titans have changed head coaches once and General Managers twice in the last few years, but it’s a significant one that won’t fully fade from memory in Tennessee until the team has success anywhere in the neighborhood that the Eagles have been in since it went down.