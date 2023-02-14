 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown: When we went up 27-21, I knew deep down we could lose

  
Published February 14, 2023 07:24 AM
nbc_pft_hurtsgood_230213
February 13, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jalen Hurts' strong Super Bowl performance, where the QB broke multiple longstanding records, and make a case for it being the best game of his career.

One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter.

Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it twice on a first-half touchdown drive, but he opted to kick a field goal that extended the Eagles’ lead to six points. Given his previous decisions and the way the Eagles had played all season, the call to kick was a little unexpected and drew some criticism for being overly conservative at the time.

The Eagles would go on to lose, of course, and wide receiver A.J. Brown said from the team’s facility on Tuesday that it felt like a bad omen at the time.
“When we went up 27-21, I knew deep down there was probably a chance we were going to lose ,” Brown said, via Howard Eskin of WIP.

Brown said it’s been a “tough 48 hours ” and that he’s been “dreading” doing interviews along with cleaning out his locker to end his first season with the Eagles. The season featured a lot of high points for Brown, who had 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the rough ending was all that was on his mind Tuesday.