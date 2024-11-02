A loss to Panthers would make Derek Carr NFL’s first QB with losses to 31 different teams

Saints quarterback Derek Carr can do something on Sunday that no quarterback in NFL history has ever done: Lose to 31 different teams.

Carr and the Saints play the Panthers on Sunday, and Carolina is one of just two NFL franchises that Carr has never lost to. If the Saints lose, Carr will be the first starting quarterback to have losses to 31 different NFL franchises.

The other team Carr has never lost to is the Raiders, the team he played most of his career for. The Saints play the Raiders in Week 17, so Carr has a chance to become the first quarterback to lose to all 32 NFL franchises. Carr’s overall career record as a starting quarterback is 74-90 in the regular season and 0-1 in the preseason.

Currently, Carr is one of 10 quarterbacks in NFL history who have lost to 30 teams. The others are Drew Bledsoe, Brett Favre, Jon Kitna, Drew Brees, Carson Palmer, Matt Hasselbeck, Alex Smith, Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan.

The good news for Carr is that his Saints are 7-point favorites to beat the Panthers on Sunday, saving Carr from a record he’d rather not set.

Although no NFL quarterback has ever lost to all 32 franchises, four quarterbacks in NFL history have beaten all 32 teams: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees.