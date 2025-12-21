Dan Quinn on Eagles late two-pointer: We’ll see them again in two weeks

Things got heated late in Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Commanders when the Eagles opted to go for two after a touchdown put them up 27-10 with less than five minutes to play.

It started with pushing and shoving after the Eagles converted the try and led to punches being thrown by players on both sides. Commanders defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and safety Quan Martin were ejected along with Eagles guard Tyler Steen.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said at his press conference that he did not think scoring one more point was “running up the score” and that he thought the math of defending a 19-point lead “was a little bit better” that trying to defend an 18-point one. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn seemed to have a different idea about whether the Eagles were going too far.

“Yeah, I can only answer from my side, what I would do,” Quinn said in his press conference. “If that’s how they want to get down, all good. We play them again in two weeks.”

That Week 18 game could matter to the Eagles for seeding purposes, but they’re unlikely to play many regulars if it doesn’t and the injury-riddled Commanders may also be filling the lineup with unfamiliar names so we’ll see how much carryover there is beyond the eternal bad blood between the two sides.