Aaron Donald is expected to play Sunday

The Rams added defensive tackle Aaron Donald to their injury report on Saturday with a groin injury, but it doesn’t look like it is going to keep him from playing against the Commanders.

According to multiple reports, Donald is expected to play in Sunday’s home game. Donald has not missed a game this season and has 43 tackles, six sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, and two passes defensed in those appearances.

Wide receiver TuTu Atwell (concussion) and tackle Rob Havenstein (groin) were listed as questionable on Friday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Atwell is not expected to play.

The Rams are 6-7 entering Sunday’s game. A win could lift them into playoff position heading into Week 16.