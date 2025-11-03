Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10

Welcome to another week of As the Jets QBs Turn.

Justin Fields? Tyrod Taylor? At this point, either one could start for the 1-7 Jets against the 2-6 Browns on Sunday.

Coming off a Week 9 bye, head coach Aaron Glenn would not tell reporters who’s starting at quarterback this week in his Monday press conference.

“You know I’m not going to give you that answer,” Glenn said, via Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News. “I’m going to keep that close to the vest.”

Though Taylor missed the Week 8 win over Cincinnati, he is slated to practice this week.

Glenn had another back-and-forth with the media on not publicly revealing his decision. He was asked if it helps the QBs confidence when the head coach effectively says, “You’re my guy.”

“It helps the quarterback’s confidence when the player and the coach talk and they know who the guy is,” Glenn said, via SNY. “It’s not that I’m telling it to you guys. That has nothing to do with the player’s confidence.”

Does that mean whoever will be the starting quarterback already knows his status for the week?

“That will be between me and the player,” Glenn said. “I don’t understand why you guys keep doing it. It’s really getting hilarious, too, because you guys keep asking the same question and I keep giving you the same answer.”

But what is the competitive advantage for an opponent not knowing the QB?

“My own reasonings,” Glenn said.

In his seven starts this season, Fields has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 288 yards with three TDs.

Taylor has appeared in three games with one start in 2025, completing 62.3 percent of his throws for 379 yards with three touchdowns and three picks.