Aaron Glenn: Calling defensive plays is my superpower

Aaron Glenn’s first season as the Jets’ head coach was a major disappointment and his second year will feature some significant differences to how the team conducts business.

Frank Reich is the new offensive coordinator and Brian Duker was hired as defensive coordinator after Steve Wilks was fired during the 2025 season. Wilks called the team’s defensive plays, but Duker won’t have that responsibility. Glenn will take on that role after doing it as the Lions’ defensive coordinator and Glenn said at a Tuesday press conference that he “missed being able to be in the fire with those guys” while overseeing the entire team last year.

“To me, play calling is my superpower, really,” Glenn said, via the Associated Press. “Doing it for four years in Detroit, man, just look at the maturation of those four years of how we improved every year and how I improved as as a play caller. I really miss doing that. I think it’s a huge part of helping us become the team that I see us becoming.”

The Jets finished 31st in points allowed last season and became the first team in NFL history to go an entire season without recording an interception, so the need for significant improvement on that side of the ball is obvious. If Glenn isn’t able to make that improvement, the Jets may be heading back onto the coaching carousel in 2027.