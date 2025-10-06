Aaron Glenn: I have no idea why Skycam interference rule was misapplied

The Jets had a promising drive to open Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but it ended with a field goal after defensive end Dante Fowler got his hands on a Justin Fields pass on third down from the Dallas 7-yard line.

They should have gotten another chance to try for the touchdown, however. Replays showed that the ball hit the Skycam over the field after going off of Fowler’s hands, and the NFL rulebook says the play should be blown dead before replaying the down in those circumstances.

On Monday, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked at a press conference if he received an explanation for why the rule was not applied that way.

“I have no idea,” Glenn said. “There were a number of things that I questioned, but that’s just the way it goes. Every coach is going to question certain calls that happen in a game and we try to get clarity on it as the week goes by.”

There can be a review of whether a ball hits the camera, but Glenn was not asked whether he was aware of the rule and, if so, why he did not challenge the call when it happened. A successful challenge might not have had any bearing on the eventual outcome, but it should have happened and the Jets can add that to the list of things they need to improve on as they look for their first win of the season.