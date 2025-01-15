Aaron Glenn: If you hire me, you’re getting a head coach not a defensive coach

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was a busy man during the team’s bye week to kick off the playoffs.

Glenn said he and other coaches did self-scouting while waiting to learn that they will be facing the Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs and then he interviewed with the Jets, Saints, Bears, Raiders, and Jaguars for their head coaching jobs. Glenn could have interviewed with the Patriots as well, but the request came after it seemed clear the Patriots intended to hire Mike Vrabel and Glenn said on Wednesday that he passed because he did not feel it was the “best situation” for him.

One of the other spots could be the right situation for Glenn and he was asked at a press conference about the idea that defensive coaches are less successful when they become head coaches. Glenn cited Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick as alternative examples and then explained that he will not be the coach of the defense if he’s hired by one of those teams.

“I’m a coach,” Glenn said. “I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. If you want to hire me, you’re going to hire a coach. You’re not gonna hire a defensive coach. I’m gonna talk to the offense just as much as I’m gonna talk to the defense.”

Glenn’s stock soared heading into this hiring cycle and he can keep pushing it higher against Washington this weekend.