Aaron Glenn on benching Justin Fields: We needed a spark

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he didn’t give any thought to benching quarterback Justin Fields during the team’s Week 6 loss to the Broncos, but he didn’t pass on another chance to make a change this week.

Fields was benched to kick off the second half of Sunday’s home game against the Panthers and Tyrod Taylor took over for the final 30 minutes. Taylor led the Jets to a field goal during his time on the field and the Jets fell to 0-7 with a 13-6 loss.

After the game, Glenn said he’s not prepared to talk about who will start against the Bengals in Week 8 but that he felt the team needed to make a change in order to have a chance of winning on Sunday.

“We needed a spark at that time. I felt it was the right time to do it,” Glenn said.

Glenn showed a flair for understatement by saying the Jets “have a lot of work to do” on offense after scoring a total of 17 points in their last two games and word on who will be quarterbacking that effort should be coming in the next few days.