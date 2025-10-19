 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Glenn on benching Justin Fields: We needed a spark

  
Published October 19, 2025 04:28 PM

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he didn’t give any thought to benching quarterback Justin Fields during the team’s Week 6 loss to the Broncos, but he didn’t pass on another chance to make a change this week.

Fields was benched to kick off the second half of Sunday’s home game against the Panthers and Tyrod Taylor took over for the final 30 minutes. Taylor led the Jets to a field goal during his time on the field and the Jets fell to 0-7 with a 13-6 loss.

After the game, Glenn said he’s not prepared to talk about who will start against the Bengals in Week 8 but that he felt the team needed to make a change in order to have a chance of winning on Sunday.

“We needed a spark at that time. I felt it was the right time to do it,” Glenn said.

Glenn showed a flair for understatement by saying the Jets “have a lot of work to do” on offense after scoring a total of 17 points in their last two games and word on who will be quarterbacking that effort should be coming in the next few days.