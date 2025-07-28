Aaron Glenn on physical Monday practice: Doing everything I can to win games

Aaron Glenn has instituted one significant change to the way the Jets practice in his first training camp as their head coach.

Monday’s practice was the first in full pads this summer and reporters at the session noted that it was a particularly physical one. It featured players tackling teammates to the ground and full speed 1-on-1 drills between offensive linemen and pass rushers, which veteran members of the team’s beat said made for the most physical practice that they’ve seen the team have in years.

At a post-practice press conference, Glenn was asked about injury risk and said that “injuries are part of this game and there’s no way to hide from them.”

“The principles of this game will never change,” Glenn said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “Running, blocking, tackling. If you don’t practice that, me as a head coach, how am I giving our guys a chance to win? The only way to get better at something is to rep it. . . . They bought into that. They understand I’m trying to do everything I can to help them win games.”

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2010 season, so it’s clear that a new approach is needed to bring the kind of results that they want on the scoreboard. Glenn has made a significant one, but it will be a little while longer before we learn if it pays off.