Aaron Glenn: We have to be better in passing game, will evaluate everything

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Thursday night that he doesn’t “want to make a habit of our quarterbacks continuing to run because we can put them in harm’s way,” but the team hasn’t been as successful when Justin Fields throws the ball.

Fields was 15-of-26 for 116 yards and a touchdown in Thursday’s 27-14 loss to the Patriots and that came a week after he completed six passes for 54 yards in a win over the Browns. On Friday, Glenn said in a press conference that “we gotta get a lot better in the passing game” across the board while acknowledging that “there were some open guys that [Fields] missed” over the course of the night.

Glenn said he did not consider making a quarterback change against New England, but did not rule one out was asked if he would consider making a move to Tyrod Taylor for Week 12.

“I’m evaluating everything,” Glenn said. “I’m evaluating myself, the players, schematics, coaches. I’m evaluating everything. I don’t want to just place everything on that one situation. I’m looking at everything because, as a head coach, that’s my job to make sure I put this team in the best position to go win games”

Glenn has resisted making any proclamations about the starting quarterback for the last few games, so we’ll have to see if he changes course once the team is back to work next week.