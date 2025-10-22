 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Jones questionable, Andrew Van Ginkel out for Thursday night

  
Published October 22, 2025 04:37 PM

Word on whether running back Aaron Jones will be back in the Vikings lineup on Thursday night will wait until closer to kickoff in Los Angeles.

Jones is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. Jones has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and will need to be activated off of injured reserve in order to play against the Chargers.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) has been ruled out and will miss his fifth game of the season. Fullback C.J. Ham (hand) has also been ruled out.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is listed as questionable, but the Vikings have already announced that Carson Wentz will be starting. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee), right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), and running back Zavier Scott (wrist) are also listed as questionable.