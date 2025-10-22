Aaron Jones questionable, Andrew Van Ginkel out for Thursday night

Word on whether running back Aaron Jones will be back in the Vikings lineup on Thursday night will wait until closer to kickoff in Los Angeles.

Jones is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. Jones has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and will need to be activated off of injured reserve in order to play against the Chargers.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) has been ruled out and will miss his fifth game of the season. Fullback C.J. Ham (hand) has also been ruled out.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is listed as questionable, but the Vikings have already announced that Carson Wentz will be starting. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee), right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), and running back Zavier Scott (wrist) are also listed as questionable.