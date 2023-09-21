Aaron Jones returns to practice, Christian Watson does not practice

Packers running back Aaron Jones was back on the practice field Thursday.

Jones missed last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons with a hamstring injury and he remained on the sideline for Wednesday’s practice. The Packers’ injury report for Thursday shows that Jones returned to work as a limited participant as the team continued preparing for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Wide receiver Christian Watson did not practice Thursday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said that it was not because of a setback with the hamstring injury that kept him out the first two weeks of the year.

“He ran two days in a row and gave him a day of rest, and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) was added to the injury report as a non-participant. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, rest) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) missed their second straight day.

Linebackers Rahsan Gary (knee) and Lukas Van Ness (elbow) were limited participants.