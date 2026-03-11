 Skip navigation
Aaron Jones to remain with Vikings on revised contract

  
Published March 11, 2026 02:53 PM

A report early this month said that the Vikings were set to release running back Aaron Jones, but he and the team have worked out a revised deal that will keep him in Minnesota.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jones has agreed to cut his base salary to $5.5 million as part of those changes. Jones was set to have a salary of $9 million before the revision took place.

No other details of the changes have been reported, so Jones may have a chance to earn some of that money through incentives related to his production on the field.

Jones ran 132 times for 548 yards and two touchdowns while catching 28 passes in 12 games for the Vikings in 2025.