Aaron Rodgers: Acrisure Stadium field was “in slightly better shape than the previous week”

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the team was playing on a “borderline unplayable” field at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in Week 6. Rodgers said the field was a little bit better for the Steelers’ next home game in Week 8.

“The field, thankfully, was in slightly better shape than the previous week,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers clearly believes that a major contributing factor to the quality of the field is that the Steelers share it with Pitt, which sometimes has games on Saturday a day before the Steelers play on the same grass on Sunday. Asked if he thinks the field will be in good shape for this Sunday’s game against the Colts, Rodgers asked, “Is Pitt playing again?”

Pitt is on the road on Saturday, which would suggest the Steelers and Colts should be playing on a field that’s in better shape on Sunday.