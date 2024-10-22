Aaron Rodgers blames himself for “bad decision” on game-changing interception

Late in the first half Sunday against the Steelers, the Jets had a 15-6 lead and the ball, and Aaron Rodgers thought they could score one more time before halftime and go into the locker room with a big lead and all the momentum.

That didn’t happen.

Rodgers threw an interception, the Steelers ended up scoring a touchdown, and suddenly it was a close game at halftime on the way to a Steelers victory. Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show today that he blames himself for that.

“I’m disappointed in the pick because I feel like the first pick, that changed the whole momentum,” Rodgers said. “That was a bad decision, I should have just dumped it off. We were leading, we had under two minutes there, we go down and get points, we just go down and run some more clock time, they don’t get the ball back, we go into halftime up two scores.”

Rodgers said that he needs to show better leadership and that it will start on Sunday at New England.

“I need to be a great leader,” Rodgers said. “It starts with me and I’m going to set the tone this week.”