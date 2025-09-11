Aaron Rodgers could surpass Brett Favre’s career touchdown total on Sunday
Twenty years ago, the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers to be Brett Favre’s heir apparent. On Sunday, Rodgers could surpass Favre on the NFL’s all-time list of touchdown passers.
After throwing four touchdown passes in his Steelers debut on Sunday, Rodgers has now thrown 507 career regular-season touchdown passes. Favre retired with 508.
If Rodgers throws for one touchdown on Sunday against the Seahawks, he’ll tie Favre for the fourth-most in NFL history. With two touchdown passes Rodgers will move ahead of Favre.
Rodgers still has a very long way to go to reach Tom Brady’s NFL record total of 649 regular-season touchdown passes. Drew Brees is second all-time with 571, followed by Peyton Manning with 539. Rodgers has a chance of passing Manning for third all-time this season.
Rodgers could also surpass Philip Rivers for the sixth-most passing yards in NFL history on Sunday. Rodgers has 63,196 career regular-season passing yards. Rivers retired with 63,440.
The 41-year-old Rodgers had a very disappointing two-year tenure with the Jets, but looked in his first game with the Steelers like he’s found a fountain of youth in Pittsburgh.