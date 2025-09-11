 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers could surpass Brett Favre’s career touchdown total on Sunday

  
Published September 11, 2025 04:08 AM

Twenty years ago, the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers to be Brett Favre’s heir apparent. On Sunday, Rodgers could surpass Favre on the NFL’s all-time list of touchdown passers.

After throwing four touchdown passes in his Steelers debut on Sunday, Rodgers has now thrown 507 career regular-season touchdown passes. Favre retired with 508.

If Rodgers throws for one touchdown on Sunday against the Seahawks, he’ll tie Favre for the fourth-most in NFL history. With two touchdown passes Rodgers will move ahead of Favre.

Rodgers still has a very long way to go to reach Tom Brady’s NFL record total of 649 regular-season touchdown passes. Drew Brees is second all-time with 571, followed by Peyton Manning with 539. Rodgers has a chance of passing Manning for third all-time this season.

Rodgers could also surpass Philip Rivers for the sixth-most passing yards in NFL history on Sunday. Rodgers has 63,196 career regular-season passing yards. Rivers retired with 63,440.

The 41-year-old Rodgers had a very disappointing two-year tenure with the Jets, but looked in his first game with the Steelers like he’s found a fountain of youth in Pittsburgh.