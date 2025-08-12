 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Aaron Rodgers dislikes his new helmet: It looks like a damn spaceship

  
Published August 12, 2025 03:42 PM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to find a new helmet before the start of the season. The one he wore last season with the Jets, the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD, is now banned for failing to meet new safety standards.

He has been practicing with a Schutt Air XP Pro VTD II, but it’s not working for him.

I don’t like it, no,” Rodgers said Tuesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I’m trying to change. We’re in the process still. It looks like a damn spaceship out there.

“We’ve got to change it. The facemask doesn’t fit the helmet, because that’s an old facemask. Obviously just like I’m old, but we’re trying to find the right helmet right now.”

Rodgers began complaining about the helmet change during the mandatory minicamp when he began practicing with his new team in his new helmet. The helmet he now uses is one of the few remaining helmets with a smooth, flat shell.

I can’t stand the helmet,” Rodgers said in June. “I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years, and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standard.”

So, Rodgers will keep trying over the next three weeks to find the right fit.