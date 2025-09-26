 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers had hoped to go to Ireland sooner

  
Published September 26, 2025 02:57 PM

Aaron Rodgers thinks his team’s travel arrangements to Ireland were, in a word, shite.

The Steelers quarterback has expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the team’s arrival in the Emerald Isle. The Steelers flew from Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

“It is what it is, but if the schedule had been a little different, if I could have chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday; Tuesday is the day off,” Rodgers said Friday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “Good to get out, see some things. It’s a beautiful country, it seems like, from pictures.”

Team owner Art Rooney II called the travel plans a “football decision.”

“I would’ve liked to have the guys over here for a few more days, too,” Rooney said, via Pryor. “But we’re in the middle of the season, so we had to do what’s best for the football side of things.”

Still, Rodgers had hoped for more time to see the sights, and to drink some beer.

Rodgers has on multiple occasions this week expressed his love of Guinness. On Friday, he added that it’s not a “bullshit line.”

We don’t question whether he loves Guinness. We definitely question whether he can chug it.